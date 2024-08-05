Election 2024 updates: Harris and running mate to launch 7-state tour Tuesday

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, who is yet to be named, will go on tour, hitting seven battleground states in five days, the Harris campaign said Monday.

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Atlanta. John Bazemore/AP

The tour will be an effort to "introduce the new Democratic ticket" and "speak directly with voters in their communities and cement the contrast between our ticket and Trump’s,” campaign said.

The tour, which kicks off Tuesday in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, will feature rallies in cities and stops at college campuses, including HBCUs, union halls, family-owned restaurants and their field offices, the campaign said.

The tour will continue through Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Detroit, Michigan; Durham, North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Phoenix, Arizona; and Las Vegas, Nevada, the campaign said.

-ABC News’ Fritz Farrow, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim, Isabella Murray and Will McDuffie