Herschel Walker pushes back on 'lie' shortly before 2nd woman claims he paid for abortion

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Wednesday pushed back on the "lie" and "foolishness" surrounding him shortly before an unnamed woman claimed that in Dallas 1993 he paid for and strongly encouraged her to have an abortion that she did not want.

The woman, only identified as Jane Doe, made her accusation at a video news conference hosted from Los Angeles by her attorney, Gloria Allred.

Ahed of the woman speaking on Wednesday afternoon -- but hours after her news conference had been announced to the media -- Walker read a brief prepared statement to reporters in Dillard, Georgia.

"Well, I'll just say right now, you know: Guys, I'm done with this foolishness," he said. "I've already told people this is a lie and I'm not going to entertain and continue to carry a lie alone."

He went on to try and joke that, "I didn't kill JFK either," and added: "The Democrats do and say whatever they can to win this fight and win this seat, but I want them to know they don't know Herschel Walker."

He did not answer questions.

When asked if he wanted to "unequivocally deny" paying any women for abortions, South Carolina Lindsey Graham, who is campaigning with him, responded instead. Graham referenced Walker's accuser's "activist, Democratic celebrity lawyer," referring to Allred, and suggested the allegation was a coordinated political attack.

The unnamed woman said at the video news conference that she feared reprisal if she revealed her true name or showed her face.

ABC News has not independently confirmed her claim.

Walker previously denied an ex-girlfriend's claim to various news outlets that he paid for her to have an abortion in 2009.

He has campaigned against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock as staunchly anti-abortion.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.