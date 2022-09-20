Midterm campaign live updates: Sheriff opens probe of DeSantis' migrant flight to Martha's Vineyard

San Antonio sheriff opens probe into DeSantis’ migrant flight to Martha’s Vineyard

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to send two planes last week filled with Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, has been met with its first law enforcement challenge.

The San Antonio-area sheriff announced Monday that he had opened a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the Republican governor's operation to transport roughly 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

In a news conference on Monday on the migrant flights, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said that his office was investigating whether the migrants were victims of crimes after they were “lured” from the county’s migrant resource center, flown to Florida and then taken to Martha’s Vineyard.

“There’s a high possibility that the laws were broken here in the state of Texas in Bexar County,” Salazar said.

"As we understand it, 48 migrants were lured -- I will use the word 'lured' -- under false pretenses, into staying at a hotel for a couple of days …They were taken by airplane, at a certain point they were shuttled to an airplane where they were flown to Florida and then eventually flown to Martha's Vineyard again under false pretenses,” he said.

His office said in a tweet that they are working with advocacy groups and private attorneys representing the migrants and were “preparing to work with any federal agencies that have concurrent jurisdiction, should the need arise.”

“We’re going to discover what extent the law can hold these people accountable,” Salazar said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis' communications director, Taryn Fenske, responded to the investigation on social media Monday night, contrasting the migrants who went through Florida with others who have traveled in Texas.

"Immigrants are more than willing to leave Bexar County after being enticed to cross the border and ‘to fend for themselves.’ FL provided an opportunity in a sanctuary state w/ resources, as expected - unlike the 53 who died in an abandoned truck in Bexar County in June," Fenske wrote.

