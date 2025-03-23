Homan, Trump's border czar, says administration won't defy judge's order on deportation flights

But Trump's "border czar" says he doesn't care what judges think.

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's border czar, vowed Sunday that the Trump administration would not defy court orders stemming from legal challenges over its invocation of the wartime Alien Enemies Act to help deport undocumented immigrants from the United States.

Still, speaking exclusively on ABC's "This Week," on Sunday, Homan also said, "I don't care what the judges think as far as this case," referring to a federal judge's latest efforts to determine whether the Trump administration already ignored an earlier order to temporarily halt deportations under the AEA.

