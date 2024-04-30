Democratic leaders said they would vote to table a motion to vacate Johnson.

House Democratic leaders announce they would save Johnson if threat to oust comes to floor

House Democratic leadership announced on Tuesday that if a motion to vacate Speaker Mike Johnson is brought to the House floor for a vote, they would vote to table the effort.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a motion to vacate the speaker's chair last month.

"We will vote to table Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Motion to Vacate the Chair. If she invokes the motion, it will not succeed," the leaders wrote in a statement.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) speaks during a press conference at Columbia University on April 24, 2024 in New York City. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

This means Democrats have now put it on the record that they would save Johnson if a motion to vacate is brought to the floor for a vote.

The Georgia Republican has not provided a timeline or any insight into if she will make the motion to vacate resolution privileged, meaning it would force the House to take it up at some point.

