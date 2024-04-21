Mike Johnson earns bipartisan praise for backing Ukraine aid, suggesting his speakership is safe

Speaker Mike Johnson earned praise from both a top Republican and a progressive Democrat on Sunday, indicating that he's unlikely to lose his role leading the House after he backed four major foreign aid bills and drew the ire of a few conservative hard-liners.

"I am so proud of the speaker, Mike Johnson. He went through a transformation," Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said on ABC News' "This Week." "At the end of the day, a profile in courage is putting the nation above yourself -- and that's what he did. He said, 'At the end of the day, I'm going to be on the right side of history, irrespective of my job,' and I think that was what I admired so much."

Rep. Ro Khanna, from California, agreed.

"I disagree with Speaker Johnson many issues and I've been very critical of him," Khanna told "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "But he did the right thing here and he deserves to keep his job 'til the end of his term."

