House plans vote Wednesday to censure GOP Rep. Gosar, remove him from committee over violent video

The House plans to vote Wednesday on a resolution that both censures Republican Rep. Paul Gosar and removes him from the Committee on Oversight and Reform, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to ABC News.

Gosar last week tweeted an edited Japanese anime cartoon showing him stabbing President Joe Biden and killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. He later deleted the tweet.

Tuesday morning, sources confirmed to ABC News that Gosar apologized for the tweet behind closed doors during a GOP conference meeting. Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said he had also spoken privately with Gosar about the tweet, but it appears he did not take further action against him.

Gosar said his video was an attempt by his staff to reach a younger audience and was not meant to condone violence. He has not publicly apologized.

"I have never in 40 years seen such a vile, hateful, outrageous, dangerous, and inciting to violence against a colleague, ever," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said to reporters during a press call Tuesday.

"The fact that they would not take some action themselves or make some comments themselves, which I have not seen, is a testament that perhaps they are rationalizing, as they rationalize other items of criminal behavior, this particular action," Hoyer said of Republicans.

The resolution would boot Gosar from the Oversight and Reform Committee, which he serves on alongside Ocasio-Cortez. It would not remove him from his other committee assignments.

Late Monday night, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters it was up to McCarthy to rein in and reprimand his conference members -- but Democrats, outraged over Gosar's behavior, insisted on a floor vote.

A censure resolution requires a simple majority of lawmakers present and voting. If it is approved, Gosar could be forced to stand in the center of the House chamber as the resolution condemning his actions is read aloud.

Tuesday evening, Gosar tweeted out a meme that says, "God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers."

Twenty-three members of Congress have been censured for misconduct, according to a 2016 Congressional Research Service Report.

Former Rep. Charlie Rangel, D-N.Y., was the last member of Congress to be censured -- in December 2010 -- accused of nearly a dozen ethics violations.

ABC News' Benjamin Siegel and Libby Cathey contributed to this report.