House Republicans formalize impeachment inquiry into President Biden

Conservatives called the vote necessary to fortify the probe's legal standing.

House Republicans on Wednesday passed a resolution formalizing their ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

The resolution, approved 221-212 in a party-line vote, directs three House committees to continue their investigations, which have yet to yield any hard evidence to support Republicans' claims that Biden was directly involved and benefited from his son and brother's foreign business dealings.

Republicans called Wednesday's vote a necessary step to fortify the inquiry's legal standing and combat what they said was obstruction from the Biden administration.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer emphasized that voting in favor of the resolution did not equal impeachment, and Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday they "can't prejudge the outcome" of the investigation.

The White House, which has labeled the inquiry a "political stunt," has pushed back, saying that Republicans have already received thousands of documents, including bank records, and hours of testimony.

"There's no evidence here," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at Wednesday's daily briefing.

House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks at a menorah lighting ceremony at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 12, 2023. Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images via Shutterstock

