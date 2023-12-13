Hunter Biden lashes out at 'MAGA right' after tax charges and before impeachment inquiry vote

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden is speaking out following his indictment on tax and gun charges.

Addressing reporters outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Hunter Biden said he's prepared to answer questions from House Republicans -- but reiterated that he would only do so in public.

Chairman James Comer of the House Oversight Committee last month subpoenaed Hunter Biden to sit for a closed-door deposition Wednesday as part of the committee's impeachment probe into President Joe Biden.

In response, Hunter Biden said he was willing to testify before the panel -- but only in a public forum.

"I am here to testify at a public hearing today, to answer the committee's questions," Hunter Biden said Wednesday.

"What are they afraid of? I'm here, I'm ready," he said.

He spoke for less than 10 minutes, but packed plenty of punches for House Republicans, saying, "They have no shame."

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, walks from Marine One upon arrival at Fort McNair, June 25, 2023, in Washington. Andrew Harnik/AP, FILE

"There is no fairness or decency" in their probe, he said. "They've lied over and over again."

"They've invaded my privacy, attacked my wife and children ... tried to dehumanize me and embarrass and damage my father."

Hunter Biden acknowledged that he's made mistakes in his personal life, "but to suggest it's grounds for an impeachment inquiry is absurd."

He did not take questions.

A vote on the impeachment inquiry could come as early as Wednesday. The resolution would direct three powerful committees to continue investigating Joe Biden to see if there are "sufficient grounds" to impeach him.

House Republicans have focused their attention on the Biden family's business dealings, particularly those of Hunter Biden. But they have so far found no hard evidence the president was directly involved in or benefited from the practices, as they've repeatedly alleged.

Hunter Biden repeated the assertion his father was not involved in his business dealings on Wednesday.

"Let me state as clearly as I can, my father was not financially involved in any of my business -- not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma, not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not in my investments at home nor abroad, and certainly not as an artist," he said.

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden talks to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol on December 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson has defended the probe, characterizing it as a "legal decision," and previously projected optimism the resolution would pass.

"It's painfully obvious that they are trying to hurt President Biden politically to help [former] President [Donald] Trump get reelected," House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., said Tuesday.

Hunter Biden repeated "I am here" throughout his speech, finishing with a final criticism of Republican tactics.

"I am here to testify at a public hearing, today, to answer any of the committees’ legitimate questions," he said. "Republicans do not want an open process where Americans can see their tactics, expose their baseless inquiry, or hear what I have to say. What are they afraid of? I am here."