House Republicans grill FEMA administrator over alleged political bias

Deanne Criswell was questioned about allegations of bias against Trump backers.

Republican lawmakers on Tuesday grilled FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on her agency's handling of hurricane recovery efforts, including about allegations of political bias.

The two House hearings over seven hours came after FEMA supervisor Marn'i Washington was fired after allegedly directing employees to avoid homes with President-elect Donald Trump campaign signs.

Criswell repeatedly told lawmakers the incident was an isolated act and that FEMA is continuing its investigation, with no additional incidents found beyond Washington's actions.

However, after being asked to launch an inspector general investigation, Criswell said she had formally requested additional assistance.

In the aftermath of Washington's firing, an unidentified FEMA employee claimed the directive came from a superior. Chriswell told lawmakers that, although her agency has questioned other personnel, no evidence has emerged to corroborate the claim.

The logo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is seen at its headquarters, Aug. 27, 2011, in Washington, D.C. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

During the House Oversight Committee hearing, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio asked Criswell if Washington was lying when she told journalist Roland Martin on #RolandMartinUnfiltered that it was common practice to avoid "politically hostile" homes.

Jordan noted that Criswell had stated that the actions were "reprehensible" and "isolated."

"You said it's reprehensible and isolated. Both statements can't be true, so someone's not giving us the facts, and I'm trying to figure out who's not telling the truth." Jordan said.

"The actions that Miss Washington took were unacceptable," Criswell responded.

With regard to Washington's reported claim that her directive was for safety reasons, Criswell said safety training for FEMA workers is all about reacting to perceived threats. "Never has it been directed to be proactive or to avoid a situation."

Jordan cited another anonymous FEMA employee who alleged that Washington received "very clear guidance from her supervisors." Asked if that person was also lying, Criswell maintained the matter was under investigation.

"FEMA's mission is to help all people," Chriswell stated.

Rep. Jim Jordan shares text message from FEMA responders during House Oversight Committee hearing on Tuesday. GOP Oversight

During Jordan's questioning, he showed text messages of FEMA employees being told to implement best practices while reaching out to victims. The suggestions included avoiding high-salt diets and coffee, not going anywhere alone, and "avoid homes advertising Trump."

"We do have the text message itself, but you're still saying, Miss Washington and this other person aren't telling the truth?" Jordan pressed.

"Even though it said all those practical things, the part about avoiding Trump homes, that's not a best practice, that's not commonplace, is that what you're saying?" Jordan asked.

"That is nowhere in our policy," Criswell refuted.

Criswell told lawmakers she had requested an inspector general investigation into the incident and reassured them there would be no cover-up or obstruction.

When asked if she had spoken to the 13 people included on the text message, Criswell said she had not.

"This is part of a mindset that's in government. This is the scary part, because I think it's broader," Jordan said.

The FEMA administrator told lawmakers that the incident occurred in late October, and came to her attention on Nov. 7, she requested additional information and by Nov. 9, she recommended Washington's termination.

When pressed if the incident was part of a larger issue of political bias at FEMA, she told lawmakers, "I do not believe there is a widespread cultural problem."

House Oversight Chairman James Comer reported that a FEMA contractor in Georgia allegedly told an elderly veteran to remove Trump campaign materials or risk losing assistance. The family complied out of fear, Comer said, adding, "FEMA has not returned to their residence."

The top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Jamie Raskin, requested more information about the incident.

Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico, a former government employee of the Office of Management and Budget, expressed disbelief about her GOP colleagues, saying, "I just find it bizarre that we're even having this hearing."

While acknowledging that Washington's actions were "totally unacceptable," she pointed out that the president-elect had "deliberately and outspokenly withheld aid from his political rivals -- from the state of California, from Puerto Rico, from communities that he knew did not vote for him."