Will House Republicans try to oust McCarthy? 'Everything's on the table,' Mace warns

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace warned Sunday that "everything's on the table" as rank-and-file House Republicans like her spar with Speaker Kevin McCarthy over high-profile issues including the federal government spending battle.

In an appearance on ABC's "This Week," Mace indicated that she could support a so-called motion to vacate -- an effort to oust McCarthy from his speakership, which if successful would grind the House to a halt until a replacement is elected.

Mace cited similar complaints as from some other GOP lawmakers over alleged broken promises from McCarthy, though she said she anticipated he will ultimately retain his gavel.

"I will tell you I'm one of those members who was made certain promises. I've worked on women's issues. I've worked on issues related to gun violence I feel are very important. And it's fallen on deaf ears. And if I give a handshake to someone, I expect them to follow through," she told "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "Everything's on the table at this point for me because I want to do the right thing for the American people."

"I do think he will continue to be speaker," she added, "but I do think it's going to be a long rest of the year."

