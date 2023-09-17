The Democratic leader said he wants to find a way to fund the government.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries argued on Sunday that his Republicans colleagues are "in the middle of a civil war" over the best way forward amid a newly launched impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, an ongoing spending fight and another looming shutdown of the federal government.

"Civil war has the following attributes: chaos, dysfunction and extremism. The House Republican civil war is hurting hardworking American taxpayers and limiting our ability to be able to solve problems on their behalf," Jeffries told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

"It's unfortunate. But as House Democrats, we're going to continue to try to find common ground with the other side of the aisle," Jeffries said, adding: "Hopefully the House Republicans will come along so that we can work to make sure we are funding the government."

Jeffries also said the White House will cooperate with the impeachment inquiry "because there is nothing to hide."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.