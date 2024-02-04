House Republicans' stand-alone Israel aid bill isn't 'comprehensive' enough, Jeffries says

House Democrats will be evaluating a stand-alone Israel military aid bill proposed by Speaker Mike Johnson, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said on Sunday.

But Jeffries also said that such legislation wouldn't be enough "to address the national security priorities of the American people."

"We've got to support Israel's ability to defend itself against Hamas and to defeat Hamas. We also need to make sure that we're doing everything possible to bring the hostages home, including American citizens, and to be able to surge humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians who are in harm's way in Gaza through no fault of their own," Jeffries told ABC News "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday.

"Beyond that, we also have to address the national security priorities of the American people in other parts of the world," Jeffries said.

"The legislation being put forth by House Republicans does none of that," he said. "The responsible approach is a comprehensive one to address America's national security priority."

A separate, broader military aid package -- that would include funding for Ukraine and elsewhere -- is being negotiated in the Senate along with major immigration policy changes; Johnson has criticized the reported details of that pending deal.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.