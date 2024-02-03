South Carolina 2024 Democratic primary results

The presidential primaries are held in February in South Carolina -- starting with the Democratic race on Saturday.

The Republican primary is Feb. 24.

The deadline to register to vote in the primaries is Jan. 4 and Jan. 25, respectively.

Voters can vote in either primary, but only in one.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Voters must bring a photo ID to their polling place.

Early voting was held from Jan. 22 to Feb. 2 for the Democratic primary and will be from Feb. 12-22 for the Republican primary. Early voting centers are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Qualified voters -- including those who have a physical disability and are age 65 and older -- can also request an absentee ballot. The ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. local time on the day of the respective primary.

State significance

South Carolina traditionally holds the first-in-the-South primaries for Republicans and Democrats.

There are 50 Republican delegates and 63 Democratic delegates up for grabs.

President Joe Biden heads into South Carolina hoping to show he remains overwhelmingly popular with his party despite his poor or mediocre polling an weak approval rating overall. He is being challenged by long shot candidates Dean Phillips, a representative from Minnesota, and author Marianne Williamson.

Former President Donald Trump will face former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley in her home state. While Haley has said she wants to show her campaign has building momentum, despite losing to Trump in two previous states, he remains strong in polls tracked by 538.

Trump won the state in the 2020 general election, with 55% of the vote.

Republican officials in the state voted in 2019 to cancel their presidential nominating contest in 2020, virtually paving a smooth pathway to the nomination for Trump.

Trump also won the state's 2016 Republican primary with 32.5% of the vote. He went on to win the 2016 general election there by 14 points over Hillary Clinton, increasing the margin for Republicans compared to the party's two previous nominees.