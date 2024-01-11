'What they are doing to Hunter is cruel': Jill Biden

She spoke out against Republicans in an interview on MSNBC.

First lady Jill Biden is defending her family amid accusations from Republicans about President Joe Biden and their son Hunter, while also attempting to ease concerns over the president's age going into the 2024 election.

During an interview that aired Thursday on MSNBC's "Morning Joe, Biden called it "horrible" that GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene displayed an explicit photo of Hunter Biden during a House Oversight Committee hearing Wednesday.

Greene did so after he made a surprise appearance as Republicans pushed a contempt of Congress resolution against him.

Jill Biden was asked how she's been coping with Republicans accusing the president, without hard evidence, of benefiting from his son's business dealings and trying to hold Hunter in contempt.

"I think what they are doing to Hunter is cruel. And I'm really proud of how Hunter has rebuilt his life after addiction," she told Mika Brzezinksi. "I love my son and it's had -- it's hurt my grandchildren and that's what I'm so concerned about, that it's affecting their lives as well."

Biden laughed off Republicans using the term "Biden crime family" and said it's "hard to realize our country" when people are seen standing with signs that say, "Let's Go Brandon" or her husband being called a "liar" and "mentally incompetent."

"It's hard to realize our country isn't it? I mean to look at it," she said. "What we used to have and what the other side, the extremists, have turned this country into. I mean, We would never see things like that say, ten years ago."

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden stand on stage after Biden spoke in Blue Bell, Pa., Jan. 5, 2024. Matt Rourke/AP

President Biden is 81 and would be 86 at the end of his second term if reelected. Jill Biden said she is confident that he is up to the task of another four years in office.

"He can do it. And I see Joe every day. I see him out, you know, traveling around this country. I see his vigor. I see his energy. I see his passion every single day," she said.

To the voters who say they can't vote for Biden because of his age, Biden said she'd tell them, "his age is an asset."

"He's wise. He has wisdom. He has experience. He knows every leader on the world stage. He's lived history. He knows history. He's thoughtful in his decisions. He is the right man, the right person for the job at this moment in history," she said.

First lady Jill Biden speaks during an event honoring 2023 Praemium Imperiale Laureates in the East Room of the White House on Sept. 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The first lady was the key player for the president seeking a second term, holding an unmatched influence on Biden's ultimate decision to pursue their fourth presidential campaign.

She said she's ready for this next one as the Biden-Harris campaign prepares for a possible rematch against former President Donald Trump.

"You still want to be in the fight?" she was asked after discussing Trump calling the Jan. 6 insurrectionists "patriots" and "hostages."

"Oh, that makes me want to be in the fight even more, because we have to win. We must win. We cannot let go of our democracy," she said.

If they don't win? "I don't know," she said. "I can't think about it."