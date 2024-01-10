House Republicans push vote on holding Hunter Biden in contempt for defying subpoena

A House panel will vote Wednesday on whether to hold Hunter Biden in contempt over his refusal to sit for a closed-door deposition with lawmakers in their ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden has said he would testify only in a public forum, castigating the Republican-led probe as "illegitimate."

The House Oversight Committee on Monday released a 19-page report recommending he be held in contempt of Congress, as well as the text of the proposed resolution.

"Mr. Biden's flagrant defiance of the Committees' deposition subpoenas -- while choosing to appear nearby on the Capitol grounds to read a prepared statement on the same matters -- is contemptuous, and he must be held accountable for his unlawful actions," the report stated.

Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told Fox News he has the votes to get the resolution out of committee.

A full vote on the House floor would be held at a later date. Comer said it could happen early next week.

President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden talks to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol, Dec.13, 2023 in Washington. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Hunter Biden was subpoenaed to sit for the closed-door interview on Dec. 13 but instead held a defiant news conference just outside the U.S. Capitol.

"I am here to testify at a public hearing, today, to answer any of the committees' legitimate questions," he said. "Republicans do not want an open process where Americans can see their tactics, expose their baseless inquiry, or hear what I have to say. What are they afraid of? I am here."

Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, the committee's top Democrat, also criticized Comer for "denying Hunter Biden the opportunity to answer all the Committee's questions in front of the American people and the world."

"Chairman Comer does not want Hunter Biden to testify in public, just as he has refused to publicly release over a dozen interview transcripts, because he wants to keep up the carefully curated distortions, blatant lies, and laughable conspiracy theories that have marked this investigation," Raskin said in a statement.

Committee Republicans have countered that they are open to public testimony at an unspecified "future date" but " need not and will not accede to Mr. Biden's demand for special treatment with respect to how he provides testimony."

The Biden impeachment inquiry, launched unilaterally by ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy and then formalized months later by the House in a party-line vote, has yet to yield any concrete evidence to support GOP claims that Biden participated in and profited from his son and family's foreign business dealings.

The House Oversight Committee report recommending a contempt charge stated Hunter Biden's testimony is "necessary" to determine whether there are "sufficient grounds" for impeachment.

The committee has also subpoenaed President Biden's brother, James Biden, and former Hunter Biden business associate Rob Walker. It also requested transcribed interviews with other members of the Biden family and Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden.

-ABC News' Lauren Peller contributed to this report.