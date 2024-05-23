Idaho 2024 Democratic caucus results

Idaho Democrats are holding their presidential caucuses on Thursday.

President Joe Biden is the only major candidate running and already clinched the party's nomination earlier this year.

Voting will take place across Idaho from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to the state party.

State significance

Idaho awards 23 Democratic delegates to Thursday's winner. The state's Republicans held their own caucuses in March; former President Donald Trump won.

In presidential races, the Republican stronghold hasn't chosen a Democrat since 1952. Trump won the state over Biden in the 2020 general election with 64% of the vote.