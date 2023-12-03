Immigration changes will be part of military aid package for Israel, Ukraine: Lankford

"We're going to do this all together," the Republican senator said.

Major changes to America's immigration system will be part of a military aid package for Israel and Ukraine that will be finalized in Congress by year's end, Republican Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford predicted on Sunday.

"We're going to do this all together," Lankford told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.

The Biden administration has proposed tens of billions of dollars for Israel and Ukraine in their respective wars as well as $14 billion for border security. GOP lawmakers have said those funds must be tied to immigration policy changes such as with the asylum system.

"The most important thing is being able to get this right," Lankford said.

