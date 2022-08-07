Impending passage of Democrats' climate and tax bill is a 'boondoggle': Rounds

"It's not going to do much to help inflation," the South Dakota Republican said.

Republican South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds on Sunday labeled the impending passage of a Democratic tax, climate and health bill as a "boondoggle" for the economy, for consumers and more.

"It's not going to do much to help inflation, we're still gonna have a problem there," Rounds told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview, pushing back on a proposal Democrats say will reduce the deficit, support clean energy and lower drug costs.

"And yet at the same time, they're gonna be collecting about -- real close to $740 billion in new tax revenue over the next supposedly five to 10 years. But most certainly it's not going to help get us through a tight, a tight time in which we're worried," Rounds said.

He went on to note that with a declining gross domestic product in the last two quarters, now is not the time to be "experimenting in the area" of tax increases and revenue redistribution that will "cause problems in the marketplace."

Asked by Stephanopoulos if he would join South Carolina Republican colleague Lindsey Graham in backing former President Donald Trump's potential reelection bid, Rounds said that he was instead focusing on the midterm elections -- but that he preferred if Trump would hold off on announcing another campaign until after the fall.

"We have to have a good strong showing in the 2022," he said. "I feel very strongly about that, because we've got to be able to take back the House and love to take back the Senate as well. And then we'll have divided government, but at least we'll be able to slow down some of these rather radical ideas that they're putting out right now."

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.