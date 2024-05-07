Indiana 2024 primary results

Tuesday is primary day in Indiana.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the only major candidates still running. They clinched their parties' respective nominations earlier this year.

Indiana voters must select either a Democratic or Republican ballot in the election and must have applied to register by April 8.

The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In-person early voting started on April 9 on select dates and times.

Voters who are confined, caring for a confined person or with disabilities could cast an absentee ballot before an absentee voter board at their residence from April 18 through Monday.

Voting requests from military and overseas voters must have been received via email or fax by noon local time on Monday. The ballot must be emailed or faxed by 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Mailed requests must have been received before midnight on April 25. The absentee ballot must have been postmarked by Tuesday and received no later than noon local time on May 17.

There are 79 delegates available to win in the Democratic race and 58 delegates up for grabs for Republicans.

State significance

Indiana is widely regarded as a Republican stronghold, and Trump beat Biden by double digits in the 2020 presidential race.

In the 2016 GOP primary, the last contested nominating race, Trump prevailed over challengers including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

Biden won the 2020 Democratic primary over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.