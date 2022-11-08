Iowa 2022 midterm election results

Chuck Grassley could be fighting his closest race since he was first elected.

Iowa voters will cast their ballots in races on Tuesday, including a string of House contests, the gubernatorial election and a challenge to seven-term incumbent Sen. Chuck Grassley.

Voting locations will open at 8 a.m. ET until 9 p.m. ET. Polls close an hour earlier than in the previous general election because of new laws.

The window for absentee ballots being mailed from auditors’ offices and early voting in-person was also shortened from 29 to 20 days before Election Day. Iowans began early voting Oct. 19 and could cast ballots up until Monday.

Election officials from some of Iowa’s largest counties said they had seen fewer absentee ballot requests and lower early voting counts.

Senate Election

House Election

Governor Election

Ballot Initiative

Eighty-eight-year-old Grassley is still the clear favorite in the race for one of Iowa’s Senate seats, though a Des Moines Register/Mediacom poll had shrunk the incumbent's eight-point lead in July against retired Navy Adm. Mike Franken to 3 points in an October survey. He has since rebounded.

In Iowa's 3rd Congressional District -- widely believed to be one of House Republicans' best pickup opportunities of the midterm cycle -- incumbent Democrat Rep. Cindy Axne is on a quest to hang onto her recently redrawn seat, which she narrowly won in 2018 before it swung to Donald Trump in 2020. It's now absorbed additional Trump voters.

Axne is Iowa's only elected Democrat in federal office. She’ll face Trump-backed Zach Nunn, a state lawmaker and Air Force veteran who led private missions to extract Americans from Afghanistan when the U.S. left the country last year.

Republican incumbent Gov. Kim Reynolds is also up for reelection, though Reynolds -- who was selected to deliver her party's State of the Union rebuttal earlier this year -- is the clear favorite over Democrat Dierdre DeJear.

