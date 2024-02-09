Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sen. Chris Coons & Gov. Brian Kemp Sunday on “This Week” With Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, February 11, 2024.
Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister
Exclusive
Just days after President Biden called Israel’s military campaign in Gaza “over the top,” Netanyahu joins Jonathan Karl to discuss the ongoing war in Gaza, the latest on evacuating civilians from Rafah, and why he rejected Hamas’ ceasefire proposal.
Sen. Chris Coons
(D) Delaware
Exclusive
Gov. Brian Kemp
(R) Georgia
Exclusive
LEGAL PANEL
Sarah Isgur
The Dispatch Senior Editor
Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson
ABC News Contributor
Preet Bharara
Former U.S. Attorney, Southern District of New York
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Rick Klein
ABC News Political Director
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Reince Priebus
Former RNC Chair
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff
ABC News Political Analyst
Rachael Bade
Politico Playbook Co-Author
ABC News Contributing Political Correspondent
Plus, the results of a new ABC News/IPSOS poll about how Americans view key issues impacting the 2024 election, including legal challenges for President Biden and former President Trump.
