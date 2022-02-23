Ivanka Trump in discussions with Jan. 6 committee for voluntary interview

The president's daughter was with him throughout the attack on the Capitol.

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump, is in active conversations with the House select committee on Jan. 6 about meeting for a voluntary interview, ABC News has confirmed, marking the first time a member of the Trump family has engaged in voluntary negotiations outside of a subpoena.

"Ivanka Trump is in discussions with the committee to voluntarily appear for an interview," a spokeswoman for Trump confirmed in a statement Wednesday.

Ivanka Trump was one of a small handful of aides with the president inside the West Wing as the Capitol was under attack following his speech to supporters on the morning of Jan. 6, 2021.

Ivanka's possible cooperation comes as ABC News has previously reported the committee is in active negotiations with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani about also appearing for an interview with the committee.

Giuliani was subpoenaed by the committee last month and was supposed to sit for an interview in early February. However, that interview was postponed.

"Mr. Giuliani's appearance was rescheduled at his request," a committee aide told ABC News Feb. 13. "He remains under subpoena and the select committee expects him to cooperate fully."

Few people in the former president's immediate sphere have voluntarily agreed to testify before the House committee, which is investigating the Capitol attack that led to the death of five people and hundreds more injured, including more than 100 police officers.

Trump himself has said the committee is being used to "persecute their political opponents" and that their requests are "not based in law or reality."

The House committee has subpoenaed several people close to the president in recent weeks, including Giuliani and fellow Trump lawyers Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, adviser Peter Navarro, GOP operatives Arthur Schwartz and Andrew Surabian and White House speechwriter Ross Worthington.

The committee has also requested to speak with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a close ally of the president, who spoke with him on the day of the Capitol riot.

Steve Bannon, a longtime adviser to President Trump, went as far as to defy a subpoena to appear before the committee and was indicted on charges of criminal contempt of Congress in November.

ABC News' Ben Siegel, Rachel Scott and Mark Osborne contributed to this report.