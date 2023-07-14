Jake Sullivan and Former Gov. Chris Christie Sunday on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, July 16, 2023.

HEADLINERS

Jake Sullivan

White House National Security Adviser

Chris Christie

(R) Presidential Candidate

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2024 THIRD-PARTY BID DEBATE

Joe Lieberman

(I) Former Connecticut Senator

Doug Jones

(D) Former Alabama Senator

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Roy Blunt

(R) Former Missouri Senator

Astead Herndon

New York Times National Political Reporter

Susan Page

USA Today Washington Bureau Chief

Plus, ABC News Correspondent Erielle Reshef highlights how legislation changing the national suicide prevention hotline to a three-digit 988 number one year ago is impacting mental health counselors and mental health care recipients.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.