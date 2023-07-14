Jake Sullivan and Former Gov. Chris Christie Sunday on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos"

HEADLINERS
Jake Sullivan
White House National Security Adviser
Chris Christie
(R) Presidential Candidate
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
2024 THIRD-PARTY BID DEBATE
Joe Lieberman
(I) Former Connecticut Senator
Doug Jones
(D) Former Alabama Senator
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Roy Blunt
(R) Former Missouri Senator
Astead Herndon
New York Times National Political Reporter
Susan Page
USA Today Washington Bureau Chief
Plus, ABC News Correspondent Erielle Reshef highlights how legislation changing the national suicide prevention hotline to a three-digit 988 number one year ago is impacting mental health counselors and mental health care recipients.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
