James Comey files federal challenge to House GOP subpoena

Lawyers for former FBI Director James Comey have filed suit in federal court, challenging a congressional subpoena that demands he testify behind closed doors to a House panel about his handling of politically-charged investigations when he was atop the FBI.

Before Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee hand control over to Democrats in January, they want to press Obama-era officials on the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server and the FBI's subsequent probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. So, Republicans issued subpoenas to not only Comey but also to former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch.

Last week, after receiving his subpoena, Comey tweeted: "Happy Thanksgiving. Got a subpoena from House Republicans. I'm still happy to sit in the light and answer all questions. But I will resist a 'closed door' thing because I’ve seen enough of their selective leaking and distortion."

Happy Thanksgiving. Got a subpoena from House Republicans. I’m still happy to sit in the light and answer all questions. But I will resist a “closed door” thing because I’ve seen enough of their selective leaking and distortion. Let’s have a hearing and invite everyone to see. — James Comey (@Comey) November 22, 2018

Last week, Comey's attorney David N. Kelley expanded on the former FBI director's request for an open hearing, saying in a statement that the subpoena for a "closed door interview" was a break from established norms.

"Mr. Comey embraces and welcomes a hearing open to the public, but the subpoena issued yesterday represents an abuse of process, a divergence from House rules and its presumption of transparency," the statement said.

President Donald Trump fired Comey last year, insisting Comey had mishandled the Clinton-related case. In memos sent to Trump before Comey's firing, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions agreed.

--ABC News' MaryAlice Parks contributed to this report.