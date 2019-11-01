Jane Fonda to spend night in jail after latest climate change protest

Nov 1, 2019, 7:51 PM ET
PHOTO: Actress Jane Fonda is arrested by U.S. Capitol Police officers during a "Fire Drill Fridays" climate change protest inside the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 1, 2019.
WATCH Jane Fonda joins climate change movement

Academy Award-winning actress Jane Fonda has been arrested for a fourth time protesting climate change on Capitol Hill and will spend the night in jail.

It's the first time U.S. Capitol Police have kept her in custody for more than a matter of hours.

Fonda is expected to appear before the U.S. District Court Saturday morning, according to a spokesperson from her organization, Fire Drill Fridays.

PHOTO: Actress Jane Fonda is arrested by U.S. Capitol Police officers during a Fire Drill Fridays climate change protest inside the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 1, 2019. Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
Actress Jane Fonda is arrested by U.S. Capitol Police officers during a "Fire Drill Fridays" climate change protest inside the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 1, 2019.

Actresses Rosanna Arquette and Catherine Keener also were arrested along with dozens of other climate activists inside the Senate's Hart Building.

Fire Drill Fridays is a weekly protest organized to pressure lawmakers into taking action on preventing climate change. Fonda's fourth protest centered on promoting women's involvement in the movement.

"Climate change is a women's issue. ... While the climate crisis threatens everyone, it especially impacts vulnerable populations, including women and girls," Fire Drill Fridays said in a statement.

PHOTO: Actress Jane Fonda participates in a Fire Drill Fridays climate change sit-in protest before being arrested with other activists inside the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 1, 2019. Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
Actress Jane Fonda participates in a "Fire Drill Fridays" climate change sit-in protest before being arrested with other activists inside the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 1, 2019.

Fonda's first arrest came on Oct. 11 after she vowed to be arrested every Friday until January to protest climate change.

"This is a crisis unlike anything that has faced humankind," Fonda told ABC News Deputy Political MaryAlice Parks. "The reason that I'm here every Friday, with Fire Drill Fridays, is because I think every single human being has to say, 'What can I do?'

"There's only one issue that will determine the survival of our species."