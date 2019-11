Beto O'Rourke, the former Texas congressman, is dropping out of the 2020 president race, two sources confirmed to ABC News.

O'Rourke announced his run for the presidency in March, prompting media attention and polling numbers that put him in the ranks with some of the race's then-front-runners and an impressive first-day fundraising haul of $6.1 million.

