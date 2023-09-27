Joe Biden is running for president in 2024

ABC News Photo Illustration / Alex Gilbeaux

Joe Biden was born on Nov. 20, 1942, and grew up in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

He is married to his wife, Jill, and has two children, Hunter and Ashley, along with two children who are deceased, Beau and Naomi.

Naomi, along with Biden’s first wife, Neilia, were killed in a car accident in 1972, leaving Beau and Hunter badly injured.

He was sworn in as senator of Delaware from Hunter’s hospital room a couple months later, becoming the youngest senator in history.

During his 36 years in the Senate, Biden served as chairman or ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee for 16 years.

Biden served two terms as vice president under Barack Obama beginning in 2009.

In 2015, Biden’s son, Beau, lost his battle with brain cancer and died at the age of 4.

In 2016, Biden was tasked by Obama to lead the Cancer Moonshot initiative, with hopes to someday eradicate the disease.

Biden was elected president in November 2020, defeating Republican incumbent Donald Trump.

He officially launched his reelection bid for president in Philadelphia on June 17.