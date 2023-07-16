The former lawmakers debated whether the third party group could be a spoiler.

Former Sens. Joe Lieberman and Doug Jones on Sunday faced-off in a debate over the viability of a bipartisan third-party presidential ticket in 2024 and whether that effort could serve as a spoiler in the race for the White House.

Lieberman, a Democrat-turned-independent who represented Connecticut, is a founding chair of No Labels, which is preparing a possible "unity" ticket that would include both parties -- offering another option for those voters dissatisfied with a potential rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

"We're in this to give the majority of the American people who feel that the major two parties are failing them a third choice, both in policies, such as we're going to release in New Hampshire tomorrow, but also possibly in a third candidate," Lieberman told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos. "And we've been very explicit ... if the polling next year shows after two parties have chosen or nominees, that in fact we will help elect one or another candidate, we're not going to get involved."

Jones, an Alabama Democrat, rejected that thinking.

"Those polls right now mean nothing," he shot back at Lieberman, referencing reticence for both Biden and Trump. "This past weekend, you saw that the Biden-Harris team raised $70 million, 30% of those were new donors. That is not a candidate that is being rejected by the American people."

Of No Labels, he said, "There is no way on God's green earth that they can get to 270 electoral votes, which means they will be a spoiler, one way or another."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.