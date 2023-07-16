Trump's 'ego' won't let him skip 1st GOP primary debate, Christie predicts

"Come on, Donald ... defend your record," the former governor said.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday that he believes Republican front-runner Donald Trump will -- despite suggesting otherwise -- end up attending the first GOP primary debate, in Milwaukee next month.

Christie told ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday that he thinks Trump's "ego" will "not permit him to have a big TV show that he's not on," as Stephanopoulos said Christie may be trying to "bait" Trump into changing his mind.

"Come on, Donald, get on the stage and defend your record," Christie told Stephanopoulos. "You know, if you want to be the nominee, you need to defend your record. And he has a record, four years as president, where he didn't deliver on a lot of issues that Republicans cared deeply about."

In an interview with Fox News last month, Trump said he didn't see real value in a primary debate given his major lead in early polls. "I like to debate. I mean, I probably am here because of debates. ... But why would I let these people take shots at me?" he told Bret Baier.

