Judge in Trump's criminal case has received dozens of threats, police sources say

The former president himself lashed out at Judge Juan Merchan.

The judge overseeing the criminal case against former President Donald Trump has received dozens of threats in recent days, police sources told ABC News.

Trump himself had lashed out at New York Judge Juan Merchan, calling him "Trump hating." Merchan previously oversaw the tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization that ended in a conviction.

Most of the threats against Merchan are in the form of harassing calls and emailed death threats, the sources said.

"Over the past weeks we have continued to evaluate and assess security concerns and potential threats and have maintained an increased security presence in and around courthouses and throughout the judiciary and will adjust protocols as necessary,” a spokesman for the Office of Court Administration told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.