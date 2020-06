June 2 primary election results Voters in seven states, plus D.C., are heading to the voting booth.

After dozens of delays in contests, the single biggest day of voting is set for Tuesday. Voters in seven states, plus D.C., are heading to the voting booth for presidential primaries. There are a total of 479 delegates up for grabs on Tuesday night.

On June 2nd, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Indiana, New Mexico, Rhode Island, District of Columbia, Montana, South Dakota will hold primaries.