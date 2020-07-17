Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says her liver cancer has returned She said she is undergoing chemotherapy and will remain on the court.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg revealed Friday that she’s undergoing chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer.

In a statement, Ginsburg said she began treatment in May after a scan in February discovered lesions on her liver.

Immunotherapy was first attempted but “proved unsuccessful,” she said.

At 87, Ginsburg is the court’s oldest member and leader of its liberal bloc. She is a four-time cancer survivor.

Earlier this week, Ginsburg was hospitalized overnight for treatment of a possible infection — the second time since May, when the court said she was being treated for a “benign gallbladder condition.”

Ginsburg said Friday those hospitalizations were “unrelated” to the cancer recurrence.

“The chemotherapy course, however, is yielding positive results,” Ginsburg said. “Satisfied that my treatment course is now clear, I am providing this information.”

Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg poses with other Justices of the United States Supreme Court during their official group photo at the Supreme Court, Nov. 30, 2018, in Washington, D.C. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Justice Ginsburg has been the most transparent member of the court when it comes to sharing information with the public about her health.

Bi-weekly chemotherapy appears to be containing her disease for now, Ginsburg said.

“My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease. I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment,” she said in that statement.

Throughout her health battles over the years Ginsburg has vowed to continue serving as long as she is physically and mentally able.

Her treatments to date have not impacted her ability to participate in court business. Just this week she joined the dissent in two high-profile death penalty cases.

In May, she joined the court's telephonic oral arguments by phone from the hospital and participated in questioning.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that,” she said Friday.

