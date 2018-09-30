A Democratic member of the Senate Judiciary Committee said Brett Kavanaugh revealed he is not able to be a a "nonpartisan" judge through his "bizarre" claim in his testimony last week that he is the victim of a Democratic "conspiracy to do him in."

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview on “This Week” Sunday that she was shocked by Kavanaugh’s accusing Democrats of attempting to block his nomination as "revenge on behalf of the Clintons."

“He came out at that hearing, which was shocking to me -- that he would accuse Democrats of a vast conspiracy to do him in and even dragged in Hillary Clinton," Hirono said. "I found that bizarre. But we hardly need somebody on the Supreme Court who has these conspiracy theory notions.”

Kavanaugh, who is currently a federal judge, worked for Ken Starr when he was the independent counsel investigating the Clintons during Bill Clinton's presidency.

Hirono referred to another former job of Kavanaugh’s, as a White House aide to President George W. Bush, as proof of his partisan bias.

“He totally showed himself [at the committee hearing] to be … a political operative and the partisan operative that he has been," Hirono said. "And he revealed himself as a partisan. I would think that if I were a Democrat going before him, I’d ask him to recuse himself.”