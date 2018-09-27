Emotions are high both in and out of the Senate hearing room where Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about an alleged sexual assault involving Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Interested in Supreme Court? Add Supreme Court as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Supreme Court news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., expressed his outrage at the process and questioned the gaps in Ford's testimony.

Graham called Ford "a nice lady" but noted that she "has come forward to tell a hard story that is uncorroborated."

"All I can say is we are 40 something days away from the election and their goal is to delay this past the midterms so they can win the Senate," Graham said of Democrats. "I believe that now more than ever. I don't know who paid for the polygraph but somebody did. Here is what I am more convinced of -- the friends on the other side set it up to be just the way it is. I feel ambushed as the majority."

One key player who is watching the hearing is President Donald Trump.

He has yet to make a formal statement on the hearing but a senior White House official shared some insights from the West Wing.

"This seems like a situation of emotion versus facts. Her testimony is emotional and compelling but she has very significant gaps in her memory," the official said.

This official pointed to "inconsistencies" in her testimony, such as how many people were present at this party in the 1980s.

Jim Bourg/Pool via Getty Images

Asked if the White House was happy with the performance of the prosecutor, Rachel Mitchell, who was enlisted by Republicans to ask questions at the hearing, the official said "I wouldn't go that far."

The official would also not say if Ford's testimony could sway Republicans.

"Potentially they could be convinced," the official said. "We'll see."

The official said Kavanaugh needs to be "forthright, candid and honest" and he "needs to make the case for himself" when it's his turn to be questioned.

Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, expressed skepticism over Ford's alleged fear of flying.

"I’m no psychology professor but it does seem weird to me that someone could have a selective fear of flying. Can’t do it to testify but for vacation, well it’s not a problem at all," Trump wrote in a tweet.

I’m no psychology professor but it does seem weird to me that someone could have a selective fear of flying. Can’t do it to testify but for vacation, well it’s not a problem at all. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 27, 2018

Some members of the Senate Judiciary Committee in charge of the hearing spoke during a recess. Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy said there was no reason to rush a vote on Kavanaugh.

"Did [Republicans] learn nothing from the Clarence Thomas-Anita Hill matter? Nothing?" Leahy said.

"This thing is being rushed more than I've ever seen before in my years here. Even with Clarence Thomas we stopped long enough to get a FBI report done ... Take a couple weeks. What difference does it make? We're talking about a lifetime appointment," Leahy said.

"If you're not trying to hide anything, why rush?" he added.

Sen. Bob Corker would only tell reporters, "I don't think it makes a lot of sense to make comments until it's over."

A number of other politicians have weighed in over Twitter, including Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who wrote that Ford's testimony "is heartbreaking, credible, and compelling."

Dr. Ford's testimony today is heartbreaking, credible, and compelling. Anyone watching can have no doubt she is telling the truth. I believe her, and I hope my Republican colleagues do too. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 27, 2018

Fellow Massachusetts politician, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, tweeted about the process minutes after the hearing began, calling for the vote to be postponed.

"The accusations brought against Judge Kavanaugh are sickening and deserve an independent investigation. There should be no vote in the Senate," Baker wrote on Twitter.

The accusations brought against Judge Kavanaugh are sickening and deserve an independent investigation. There should be no vote in the Senate. — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) September 27, 2018

Several politically active celebrities also took to Twitter, all supporting Ford.

ABC News

Actress Alyssa Milano was seen in the hearing room alongside Rep. Carolyn Maloney, and Milano tweeted throughout the morning, urging Republican committee members to question Ford directly.

The @GOP were worried about the optics of a group of men questioning Dr. Ford about sexual assault. They should have been worried about the optics of a group of men with a lack of humanity not questioning Dr. Ford about sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/HKubCtZbO3 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 27, 2018

Hello, @JeffFlake and @tedcruz. I beg of you not to give up your time and humanity by relinquishing your questioning to counsel. Show Dr. Ford respect and decency by asking her any questions you may have. Look her in the eye. Allow yourself to feel something. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 27, 2018

Actress Ashley Judd, who, like Milano, has been an outspoken advocate and supporter of the #MeToo movement, tweeted a similar sentiment.

"I feel very disheartened every time a Republican abdicates their Committe [sic] responsibility and does not engage with #ChristineBlasleyFord She is working so hard and staying so present and these guys come across like cowards to me. They won’t work as hard as CBF is #KavanaghHearings," Judd wrote.

I feel very disheartened every time a republican abdicates their Committe responsibility and does not engage with #ChristineBlasleyFord She is working so hard and staying so present and these guys come across like cowards to me. They won’t work as hard as CBF is#KavanaghHearings — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) September 27, 2018

Comedian and actor Billy Eichner said on Twitter that he believes Ford "is telling the truth. It could not be more clear."

Dr. Ford is telling the truth. It could not be more clear. Thank you Dr. Ford for your courage today. It is a historic level of bravery. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 27, 2018

Similarly, actor Kumail Nanjiani said Ford is an example of what "a true patriot actually looks like."