Alan Dershowitz, Ken Starr and Robert Ray joining Trump impeachment trial legal team Dershowitz says he'll speak in the president's defense on the Senate floor.

Former independent counsels Ken Starr and Robert Ray are expected to join President Donald Trump's Senate impeachment trial legal team, a source familiar with the plans told ABC News Friday.

Former Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz is joining the team as well, his office confirmed in a statement noting that he will help argue in the president's defense on the Senate floor.

"Professor Dershowitz will present oral arguments at the Senate trial to address the constitutional arguments against impeachment and removal.," the statement said. "While Professor Dershowitz is non partisan when it comes to the Constitution—he opposed the impeachment of President Bill Clinton and voted for Hillary Clinton— he believes the issues at stake go to the heart of our enduring Constitution. He is participating in this impeachment trial to defend the integrity of the Constitution and to prevent the creation of a dangerous constitutional precedent."

A senior administration official confirmed that Starr, Ray and Dershowitz will be part of the president's team.

Starr was a central player in the impeachment case against President Bill Clinton.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone and one of the president's personal lawyers, Jay Sekulow, will still be leading the defense, according to the source.

The developments come ahead of opening arguments in the trial scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, who was brought into the White House to deal with impeachment messaging, is also expected to join the defense team, according to sources.

Jane Raskin, one of the president's outside personal attorneys who represented him during the Mueller probe, is also expected to join, sources said.

