California Rep. Ro Khanna on Sunday praised President Joe Biden's continued efforts to cancel federal student loan debt after the Supreme Court struck down his initial plan to forgive up to $20,000 for some borrowers.

Biden said Friday that he will now rely on the Higher Education Act to try to enact some debt forgiveness, rather than the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students (HEROES) Act of 2003, on which his initial plan was based.

"I am pleased that the White House is invoking the Higher Education Act," Khanna, a progressive Democrat, told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "I do hope that the White House will make sure that the interest doesn't accrue starting in September [when payments are set to resume]. I know the president has said he isn't going to refer students to the credit agency. I also believe under the Higher Education Act, you can stop the interest accrual."

Khanna praised Biden for saying he would offer a yearlong window in which debtors wouldn't have their credit score dinged if they miss payments and he contended the Supreme Court ruling on Friday had essentially overturned "the will of Congress" by limiting how the HEROES Act can be used.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.