Here's who leads in speaking time in the last presidential debate of 2019

In the first hour, Sen. Amy Klobuchar led with 8:07 minutes of talk time.

By
Karma Allen
 and
Kelsey Walsh
December 20, 2019, 2:56 AM
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar led Thursday night's Democratic debate -- the last of 2019 -- in speaking time during the event's first hour, with about 8:07 minutes of talk time, according to ABC News' analysis.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg had the second-highest speaking time, clocking in at 7:28 minutes and former Vice President Joe Biden closed out the top three with 6:36 minutes.

The debate features just seven candidates, representing the fewest of the six debates so far.

The full list of candidates' speaking times during the first hour is as follows:

  • Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar -- 8:07
  • South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg -- 7:28
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden -- 6:53
  • Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren -- 6:36
  • Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders -- 6:24
  • Tom Steyer -- 5:45
  • Andrew Yang -- 5:26