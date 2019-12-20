Here's who leads in speaking time in the last presidential debate of 2019 In the first hour, Sen. Amy Klobuchar led with 8:07 minutes of talk time.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar led Thursday night's Democratic debate -- the last of 2019 -- in speaking time during the event's first hour, with about 8:07 minutes of talk time, according to ABC News' analysis.

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg had the second-highest speaking time, clocking in at 7:28 minutes and former Vice President Joe Biden closed out the top three with 6:36 minutes.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks during the Democratic presidential primary debate at Loyola Marymount University on December 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The debate features just seven candidates, representing the fewest of the six debates so far.

The full list of candidates' speaking times during the first hour is as follows:

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar -- 8:07

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg -- 7:28

Former Vice President Joe Biden -- 6:53

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren -- 6:36

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders -- 6:24

Tom Steyer -- 5:45

Andrew Yang -- 5:26