Here's who leads in speaking time in the last presidential debate of 2019
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar led Thursday night's Democratic debate -- the last of 2019 -- in speaking time during the event's first hour, with about 8:07 minutes of talk time, according to ABC News' analysis.
South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg had the second-highest speaking time, clocking in at 7:28 minutes and former Vice President Joe Biden closed out the top three with 6:36 minutes.
The debate features just seven candidates, representing the fewest of the six debates so far.
The full list of candidates' speaking times during the first hour is as follows: