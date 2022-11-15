Lessons learned from a surprising midterm cycle: 7 reporters reflect

They were embedded in battleground states across the country.

During this year's midterm election cycle, ABC News embedded seven reporters in battleground states across the country to follow key races, key politicians and key issues.

Their work and the twists and turns of the campaign were the focus of Hulu's "Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase Them."

Below, ABC News' seven embeds reflect on their time on the trail.

Libby Cathey

Election Day is over, but there were still thousands of votes to be counted in Arizona. (Some races were being projected as late as Monday.) That means I've still been on the ground here while most of the other embeds head home, but I don't mind extra time to say goodbye to this beautiful state.

For me, being a campaign embed was the fulfillment of a years-long dream. Nothing beats being in the community you're covering, and I'm immensely grateful to the voters of Arizona for trusting me with their stories. The local press has also helped guide my coverage tremendously, and I'm so appreciative that it never felt like a competition. We are all on the same side, of truth and accountability.

From Yuma to Flagstaff and Winslow to Window Rock: Thank you, Arizona, for the experience of a lifetime.

Libby Cathey, seen here in a September live shot from Paradise Valley, covered the election in Scottsdale, Arizona stationed at the statewide Republican ticket election night event with the likes of Kari Lake, Blake Masters, Mark Finchem, and Abe Hamadeh. ABC NEWS

Miles Cohen

I spent the last three-odd months lugging my camera, my sticks (my tripod) and a few changes of clothes to 12 states and 39 cities across the country. My beat: Florida's gubernatorial and Senate races and the reelection bid of Gov. Ron DeSantis, a widely rumored GOP contender in the 2024 presidential race.

Wherever DeSantis went, so did I. I learned about the political landscape in Florida and other states he travelled to. But what made the experience for me was learning about the people who welcomed him.

There was a Vietnam veteran from Clearwater, Florida, who had lost a finger in battle. In Carlsbad, New Mexico, there was an oil rig manager who had trouble paying his bills. And in Matlacha, Florida, there was John Lynch, whose home was all but lost to Hurricane Ian.

Miles Cohen tracked a different angle of election night. He was at Mar-a-Lago to track updates from the former president. ABC NEWS

Abby Cruz

Being an embed was one of the best decisions I've made in my career. The entire journey changed my life and it was an experience that I will never forget -- meeting so many people, seeing new places and growing as a reporter. I loved every second of it.

Of course, sometimes you get stressed out, but it was all worth it in the end. One of my many favorite memories is being with my colleague Paulina Tam in Michigan the first week of the trail. We both didn't know what we were getting ourselves into but we laughed, panicked and had smiles on our faces the entire time.

Biggest lesson I learned? Never live life saying "what if," because you never know where an opportunity may lead you.

Abby Cruz spent the run up to the election in Las Vegas covering two tight races for Governor and Senator in the swing state. ABC News

Hannah Demissie

It's been an amazing opportunity to cover the 2022 midterm elections for ABC News. While focusing on the Senate race in North Carolina, I heard from voters about the most important issues to them and how that would decide their votes.

Being an embed is not the easiest job in the world. Often, you're carrying 50 pounds of camera equipment on your back between several campaign events, driving hours on end across a state and getting very little sleep, especially in the days leading up to Election Day.

Still, it's one of the most rewarding experiences I've ever had.

Hannah Demissie, seen here at a Cheri Beasley-Cory Booker rally, spent election night working out of the NYC newsroom monitoring close races for network coverage. ABC News

Lalee Ibssa

Covering Georgia's midterm elections was an experience of a lifetime, and I'm excited to stay in the state for another month ahead of the runoff between incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and former football star Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee.

The days could be exhausting, spending an average of four to six hours on the road, crisscrossing from campaign event to campaign event. However, it was a unique way to explore the Peach State.

The highlight of my embed experience was talking with voters from all walks of life, from Georgia's coast to the mountains to the Atlanta area. I could see firsthand how people's lived experiences shape their political decisions. Those conversations helped me grow as a journalist as I pushed myself to center my reporting on voters' voices to contextualize the political trends I saw.

Lalee Ibssa, seen here reporting in Savannah, GA after a Raphael Warnock rally, spent election night at Herschel Walker's election night event in Atlanta, Georgia. ABC News

Will McDuffie

After 2020, I thought part of my commitment while covering Pennsylvania would be to track post-election challenges and lawsuits. None of that surfaced.

ABC News called the Senate and gubernatorial races by early Wednesday morning, and even election-denying Doug Mastriano conceded defeat.

The relative quiet in the days since Election Day put a satisfying bow on my three and a half months reporting on the midterms in Pennsylvania, where I experienced the most fun I've ever had at work as well as some of the biggest challenges I have yet to face.

As for my biggest regret? I didn't eat a single cheesesteak.

Will McDuffie, seen here covering the run up to the election in Philadelphia, spent election night at John Fetterman's Pittsburgh event. ABC NEWS

Paulina Tam

It's a surreal feeling to finally reach the finish line after going 500 mph every day on the road. But Election Day has come and gone and what a journey it has been. From trekking back and forth across the Midwest for the past few months to packing and unpacking nearly 100 pounds of gear as fast as I humanely could at each campaign event, I wouldn't have had it any other way.

I got to meet many voters and many of them were open to telling ABC News their stories and how their lived experiences shaped their ballots

Paulina Tam, seen here at former President Donald Trump's final rally on November 7th in Dayton, Ohio, covered the election from a Tim Ryan event in Youngstown, Ohio. ABC NEWS

I can't wait for my next adventure and I'm sure it will be another wild journey. Stay tuned.

