2024 election updates: Disaster politics is the focus 36 days until Election Day

Donald Trump heads to Georgia while Kamala Harris gets a FEMA briefing.

ByAlexandra Hutzler, Ivan Pereira, Meredith Deliso, and Brittany Gaddy
Last Updated: September 30, 2024, 10:53 AM EDT

With just 36 days until Election Day, the campaign trail is taking a sharp turn toward how the candidates are responding to the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene and its aftermath.

It's also one day before the vice presidential debate on Tuesday.

Key Headlines

Here's how the news is developing.
2 hours ago

Trump heads to Georgia devastation, Harris cancels campaign events and heads to DC for FEMA briefing

Trump is scheduled to visit Valdosta, Georgia, on Monday amid storm wreckage in the area.

Trump, who has been criticizing Harris for not visiting communities damaged by Hurricane Helene, will receive a briefing on the damage from the hurricane, help distribute relief supplies and deliver campaign remarks at a local furniture store in Valdosta, the campaign announced on Sunday.

Harris, meanwhile, is canceling her campaign events and heading back from Las Vegas to get a briefing at FEMA headquarters in Washington on what her campaign says are the "ongoing impacts of Hurricane Helene and the federal actions being taken to support emergency response and recovery efforts across several states."