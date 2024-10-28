2024 election updates: Harris counters racist remarks on Puerto Ricans at Trump rally

Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican artist and one of the world's biggest music stars, posted support for Harris on his Instagram after racist comments about Puerto Rico were made by a speaker at Trump's rally on Sunday.

He posted a video of Harris discussing what's at stake for Puerto Rican voters as she rolled out a "new Puerto Rico Opportunity Economy Task Force."

"I will never forget what Donald Trump did and what he did not do when Puerto Rico needed a caring and a competent leader. He abandoned the island, tried to block aid after back to back devastating hurricanes, and offered nothing more than paper towels and insults," Harris said in the video, referring to Hurricane Maria in 2017.

Bad Bunny reposted the message to his 45 million followers.

Jennifer Lopez posted the same video from Harris to her own account, which boasts 250 million followers.

Ricky Martin encouraged his followers to vote for Harris as he responded to a clip of comedian Tony Hinchcliffe calling Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage." Martin wrote, "esto es lo que piensan de nosotros" or "this is what they think of us."