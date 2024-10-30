Live

2024 election updates: Harris responds to Biden's 'garbage' comments

Biden appeared to call Trump supporters "garbage," counter to her unity message.

ByAlexandra Hutzler, Ivan Pereira, Tal Axelrod, Meredith Deliso, and Emily Chang
Last Updated: October 30, 2024, 10:21 AM EDT

Six days until Election Day, much of the political debate is about "garbage." First, the backlash over a comedian's racist comments about Puerto Rico that former President Donald Trump has not apologized for -- and now President Joe Biden appearing to call Trump's supporters "garbage" and stepping on Vice President Kamala Harris' message of unity aimed at attracting disaffected Republicans.

Key Headlines

Here's how the news is developing.
Oct 30, 9:06 am

More than 53 million Americans have voted early

As of 5:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, more than 53 million Americans have voted early, according to the Election Lab at the University of Florida.

Of the total number of early votes, 27,765,237 were cast in person and 25,686,627 were returned by mail.

Voters make selections at their voting booths inside an early voting site on Oct. 17, 2024 in Hendersonville, N.C.
Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

21 minutes ago

Harris responds to Biden's 'garbage' comments

On the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews about to depart for a day of campaigning, Harris was asked about President Joe Biden's "garbage" comment seeming to refer to Trump supporters. The White House and Biden have said he was specifically referring to the racist remarks made by some speakers at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally.

"Listen I think that first of all, he clarified his comments," Harris said. "But let me be clear, I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for."

"You heard my speech last night and continuously throughout my career, I believe that the work that I do is about representing all the people, whether they support me or not," she said. "And as president of the United States, I will be a president for all Americans, whether you vote for me or not."

Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris talks to reporters before boarding Air Force Two at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on October 30, 2024.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
1 hour ago

Trump escalates baseless rhetoric on Pennsylvania's election system

It's a state that could tip the result of the 2024 election.

And Trump is ramping up rhetoric sowing doubt on the state's voting process.

In a post on his social media site on Wednesday morning, Trump claimed there's "cheating" happening at "large scale levels." He did not elaborate or provide evidence for his claims.

Some isolated incidents have emerged, including approximately 2,500 potentially fraudulent voter registration applications being investigated in Lancaster County, though officials stressed the system worked and that voters can be confident in the election.

Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump gestures, as he attends a press conference on "Trump Will Fix It", at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024.
Marco Bello/Reuters

-ABC News' Soorin Kim and Olivia Rubin

2 hours ago

Harris hits the road with her closing pitch

Harris will take her closing argument to voters on the road after a big speech at the Ellipse in Washington on Tuesday night. She holds a 12:30 p.m. ET rally in North Carolina, a 4:35 ET event in Pennsylvania and a 9:30 p.m. ET rally in Wisconsin.

Trump will also be in North Carolina for a 1 p.m. ET rally before a 7 p.m. ET rally in Wisconsin.

Looming large over the campaign trail are President Joe Biden's comments from a Vote Latino campaign call Tuesday night. His wording angered Republicans, who saw him as referring to the supporters of Trump as "garbage." The White House and Biden himself, seeking to clarify the remark, argued he was referring to the racist rhetoric made by a speaker at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday.

