2024 election updates: Harris responds to Biden's 'garbage' comments

On the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews about to depart for a day of campaigning, Harris was asked about President Joe Biden's "garbage" comment seeming to refer to Trump supporters. The White House and Biden have said he was specifically referring to the racist remarks made by some speakers at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally.

"Listen I think that first of all, he clarified his comments," Harris said. "But let me be clear, I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for."

"You heard my speech last night and continuously throughout my career, I believe that the work that I do is about representing all the people, whether they support me or not," she said. "And as president of the United States, I will be a president for all Americans, whether you vote for me or not."