2024 election updates: Trump uses violent rhetoric to attack 'war hawk' Liz Cheney

With four days to go -- and the candidates engaging in their final push -- Donald Trump is lashing out at Liz Cheney, who's supporting Kamala Harris. Thursday night in Arizona, he called her a "war hawk" and said she should face "nine barrels," appearing to suggest a firing squad.

Both Trump and Harris are campaigning in the crucial Midwest on Friday, both ending up in battleground Wisconsin with dueling rallies in Milwaukee.