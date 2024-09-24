2024 election updates: Kamala Harris to visit southern border this week, source says

Vice President Harris is planning to visit the southern border during her visit to Arizona on Friday, according to a source familiar.

This would be Harris' first visit to the southern border since she jumped to the top of the ticket at the end of July.

Immigration has been a big issue in the 2024 race, with Donald Trump and Republicans inaccurately calling Harris the "border czar" and blaming her for the border crisis. Harris, in turn, argues that Trump and Republicans are at fault for killing the bipartisan border bill earlier this year.

In this June 25, 2021 file photo Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to members of the media as she arrives at the El Paso International Airport in El Paso, Texas. Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

Harris has overseen the Biden administration's efforts to address the root causes of migration as vice president, and visited the border in 2021, after she came under fire for not having done so.

ABC News' Molly Nagle