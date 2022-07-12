Trump tried to call Jan. 6 committee witness, Cheney says

Cheney previews next hearing, rioter apologizes to officers

Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in her closing statement the committee's next hearing will analyze "minute by minute" what was going on at the White House as the events of Jan. 6 unfolded.

"You will hear that Trump never picked up the phone that day to order his administration to help," Cheney said. "This is not ambiguous. He did not call the military. The secretary of defense received no order. He did not call his attorney general. He did not talk to the Department of Homeland Security. Mike Pence did all of those things."

After the hearing ended, witness Stephen Ayres turned to the members of law enforcement sitting in the front row and apologized for participating in the insurrection. In the front row were Harry Dunn and Aquilino Gonell, Capitol Police officers on Jan. 6 and then-Metropolitan Police Department officers Michael Fanone and Daniel Hodges.