LIVE UPDATES
Biden-Trump presidential debate live updates: 2024 rematch is underway
This is ABC News/538 coverage of the presidential debate starting at 9 p.m. EDT
In a historic clash of personality and policy, Joe Biden and Donald Trump have taken the stage for the first presidential debate of the 2024 election.
The showdown provides a rare opportunity for both candidates to move the needle in what has been a stubbornly tight race for the White House.
The debate is a rematch for Biden and Trump, who faced each other twice in 2020, but a first-of-its-kind format and a vastly different political landscape present new challenges for the two rivals.
Latest headlines:
Candidates take the stage
Biden and Trump are now at the lecterns. The two entered from different sides of the stage and did not shake hands.
Melania Trump not attending debate
ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott reported that Melania Trump will not be at the debate.
The former first lady has made few appearances on the campaign trail as her husband seeks another term.
Biden pokes fun at Trump's jabs about performance-enhancing substances
Biden posted a photo on x taking a shot at Trump's allegations that he's taking performance-enhancing substances for the debate.
The president is seen holding a can of water with the "Dark Brandon" meme image claiming to be "Dark Brandon's secret sauce." The can, which will go on sale on the Biden campaign's site next month, has a statement in bold letters "Get real, Jack. It's just water."
"I don't know what they've got in these performance enhancers, but I'm feeling pretty jacked up. Try it yourselves, folks. See you in a bit," the X post said.
Muted mics and other new ground rules for tonight
For the first time since the first televised debate between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon in 1960, there will be no live audience at CNN's studio in Atlanta.
The candidates' microphones will be muted unless it is their turn to speak. They will have two minutes to respond to questions and one minute for rebuttals, and there will be a red flashing light to indicate to them their time is about to expire.
The 90-minute program will have two commercial breaks, but Trump and Biden won’t be able to consult with their teams during them. No props or note cards are allowed on stage.
Here's what experts said about the new rules, and how they may help or hurt each candidate.