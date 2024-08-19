Live

Election 2024 updates: 'Scandal' alums Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn to host

The DNC is taking place at Chicago's United Center from Monday through Thursday.

ByJulia Reinstein
Last Updated: August 18, 2024, 8:50 PM EDT

The Democratic National Convention takes place this week in Chicago, Illinois, where Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz will be formally nominated for the party's ticket for president and vice president.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama are among the speakers at the event. Mindy Kaling, "Scandal" co-stars Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn, and commentator Ana Navarro will each host one night of the four-day convention, starting the programming with opening remarks and reappearing onstage throughout the night.

10 hours and 48 minutes ago

Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn and more to host DNC

Actors Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Mindy Kaling and commentator Ana Navarro will serve as hosts at the Democratic National Convention this week, convention officials confirmed to ABC News.

Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn
Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn attend an evening with EZRA: A storytelling and screening event of Bleecker Street's "EZRA" at Writers Guild Theater on May 21, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)
Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images

Each will host one night of the four-day convention, starting the programming with opening remarks and reappearing onstage throughout the night.

Goldwyn will host Monday night, Navarro on Tuesday and Kaling on Wednesday. Washington will host on Thursday, the night Vice President Kamala Harris formally accepts her nomination.

5:19 PM EDT

Harris and Walz debut new campaign buses and kick off tour ahead of DNC

Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz debuted their new campaign buses Sunday and kicked off a bus tour of southwestern Pennsylvania ahead of this week's Democratic National Convention.

Upon their arrival on Air Force Two, a few hundred supporters greeted Harris, Walz and their spouses at a hangar where the new were buses parked.

Supporters holding signs wait for the arrival of Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her vice presidential running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, in Pittsburgh, Penn., Aug. 18, 2024.
Alan Freed/Reuters

Supporters told ABC News they were thrilled by Harris' candidacy, with one saying she had not felt this excited about politics in years. Some said they had never volunteered for a campaign before signing up to work on Harris'.

"I was excited about Biden, but I am a million times more excited about Kamala," Nicole Molinaro, a Pittsburgh-area mom, said. "I think that we need her leadership. We need her intelligence. We need her progressive, you know, stance. I think we need her experience. We need everything about Kamala."

Another supporter, Edward Freel, said he was unsure about Harris at first, "but then, as I started listening better and following her, [I thought] this woman is going to be good for this country."

12:47 PM EDT

Trump campaign releases counterprogramming schedule for DNC week

During the week of the DNC, Former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance will be out on the campaign trail, holding events in battleground states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada.

Trump allies -- including Sens. Ron Johnson and Rick Scott, and Rep. Byron Donalds -- will travel to Chicago to host press conferences every day of the convention. The Trump team will also give a press conference on Thursday ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris accepting the Democratic party’s nomination.

“As they meet Americans where they are in battleground states across the country, President Trump and Senator Vance will remind voters that under their leadership, we can end inflation, protect our communities from violent criminals, secure the border, and Make America Great Again,” Trump Campaign Senior Advisors Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement.

-ABC News’ Lalee Ibssa, Soo Rin Kim and Kelsey Walsh