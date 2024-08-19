Harris and Walz debut new campaign buses and kick off tour ahead of DNC

Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz debuted their new campaign buses Sunday and kicked off a bus tour of southwestern Pennsylvania ahead of this week's Democratic National Convention.

Upon their arrival on Air Force Two, a few hundred supporters greeted Harris, Walz and their spouses at a hangar where the new were buses parked.

Supporters holding signs wait for the arrival of Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and her vice presidential running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, in Pittsburgh, Penn., Aug. 18, 2024. Alan Freed/Reuters

Supporters told ABC News they were thrilled by Harris' candidacy, with one saying she had not felt this excited about politics in years. Some said they had never volunteered for a campaign before signing up to work on Harris'.

"I was excited about Biden, but I am a million times more excited about Kamala," Nicole Molinaro, a Pittsburgh-area mom, said. "I think that we need her leadership. We need her intelligence. We need her progressive, you know, stance. I think we need her experience. We need everything about Kamala."

Another supporter, Edward Freel, said he was unsure about Harris at first, "but then, as I started listening better and following her, [I thought] this woman is going to be good for this country."