Trump says if there is going to be a shutdown, it should 'begin now'
Trump said on Friday morning that if there is going to be a government shutdown, it should "begin now."
"If there is going to be a shutdown of government, let it begin now, under the Biden Administration, not after January 20th, under 'TRUMP,'" Trump wrote in a social media post.
"This is a Biden problem to solve, but if Republicans can help solve it, they will!" Trump added.
The message came after House Republicans on Thursday night failed to pass a Trump-backed spending proposal after 38 GOP members rejected the plan.
-ABC News' Soorin Kim, Lalee Ibssa and Kelsey Walsh