The federal government is set to run out of money Friday night.

Government shutdown live updates: 'Get rid of' or extend debt ceiling, Trump says

Republican congressional leaders Thursday night failed to pass a revamped plan to avoid a government shutdown looming Friday night -- and to satisfy President-elect Donald Trump's explosive demand that the debt limit be raised, or eliminated, at the same time.

Thousands of federal workers could have to work without pay, others could be furloughed and many government services could be affected.

Democrats say Republicans will own the consequences since Trump and his ally Elon Musk blew up a funding deal GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson had proposed.