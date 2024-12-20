Live

Government shutdown live updates: 'Get rid of' or extend debt ceiling, Trump says

The federal government is set to run out of money Friday night.

ByIvan Pereira, Lauren Peller, and Mary Bruce
Last Updated: December 20, 2024, 8:18 AM EST

Republican congressional leaders Thursday night failed to pass a revamped plan to avoid a government shutdown looming Friday night -- and to satisfy President-elect Donald Trump's explosive demand that the debt limit be raised, or eliminated, at the same time.

Thousands of federal workers could have to work without pay, others could be furloughed and many government services could be affected.

Democrats say Republicans will own the consequences since Trump and his ally Elon Musk blew up a funding deal GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson had proposed.

Key Headlines

Here's how the news is developing:
24 minutes ago

Trump says if there is going to be a shutdown, it should 'begin now'

Trump said on Friday morning that if there is going to be a government shutdown, it should "begin now."

"If there is going to be a shutdown of government, let it begin now, under the Biden Administration, not after January 20th, under 'TRUMP,'" Trump wrote in a social media post.

"This is a Biden problem to solve, but if Republicans can help solve it, they will!" Trump added.

The message came after House Republicans on Thursday night failed to pass a Trump-backed spending proposal after 38 GOP members rejected the plan.

-ABC News' Soorin Kim, Lalee Ibssa and Kelsey Walsh

36 minutes ago

Johnson says he expects another vote Friday morning

Speaker Johnson told reporters that he expects the House will be voting again soon to try to avert a shutdown.

"Yeah we're expecting votes this morning, we've got a plan," he told reporters as he arrived on Capitol Hill.

When asked if there was a new agreement, he only replied: "We'll see."

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks to the media during a vote on a revised continuing resolution bill at Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 19, 2024.
Allison Robbert/AFP via Getty Images

-ABC News' Emily Chang

3 hours and 48 minutes ago

Trump says Congress should 'get rid of' or extend debt ceiling, or else not do a deal

President-elect Donald Trump, in an early morning post on his social media platform, said Congress should either "get rid of" or extend the debt ceiling, saying his position was that "without this, we should never make a deal."

The post, which came a little after 1 a.m., was published after the House failed to pass the government funding bill Trump supported.

The US Capitol is pictured ahead of a vote on a revised continuing resolution bill in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 19, 2024.
Allison Robbert/AFP via Getty Images

Trump added that the pressure is on the incumbent president, although he didn't mention President Joe Biden by name. He floated the year 2029 as a possibility for a new debt ceiling deadline.

-ABC News' Oren Oppenheim

Dec 19, 2024, 10:03 PM EST

Will House vote on another spending bill Friday?

House Speaker Mike Johnson departed the Capitol Thursday night and said "we'll see" when asked if the House will vote on another spending bill on Friday.

Earlier Thursday, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said leaders will "keep working" and didn't specify what the next step would be.

"What exactly is in or out hasn't been decided," Scalise said.

Scalise blamed Democrats for voting down the bill Thursday, saying, "They want to try to shut it down."

Congress faces a deadline of midnight Friday to sort out funding or a government shutdown kicks in.

