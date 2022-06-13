Jan. 6 hearing shows Barr saying Trump 'detached from reality' in pushing 'big lie'

Hearing gavels out

After about two hours, Chairman Bennie Thompson gaveled out the House select committee's second hearing this month meant to unveil their findings from an 11-month long investigation that found Trump at the center of a "multistep conspiracy aimed at overturning the presidential election."

Monday's hearing used video testimony from Trump's inner circle to focus on how he and his campaign pushed the "big lie" to millions of supporters after the election, and even fundraised millions off the claim, despite knowing he lost.

In one explosive clip, Trump Attorney General Bill Barr described his thinking on Trump in the weeks after the election, saying, "Boy, if he really believes this stuff, he has lost contact with – he’s become detached from reality if he really believes this stuff.’”