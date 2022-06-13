Jan. 6 hearing live updates: Barr concerned Trump 'detached from reality' in pushing 'big lie'

Philadelphia election official details threats against him, family after Trump tweet

Al Schmidt, a former Republican city commissioner in Philadelphia, recounted to the committee receiving threats for pushing back on Trump's false election claims in Pennsylvania.

Trump called out Schmidt by name in a Twitter post on Nov. 11, 2020, stating Schmidt was a "Republican in name only" who refused to "look at a mountain of corruption and dishonesty."

Schmidt said he received general threats before Trump's tweet, but after the post the threats became "much more graphic" and were targeted not only at him but also members of his family.

The committee showed messages Schmidt and his family received, including one that read: "Heads on spikes. Treasonous Schmidts."