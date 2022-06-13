LIVE UPDATES
Jan. 6 hearing live updates: Barr concerned Trump 'detached from reality' in pushing 'big lie'
A key witness, Trump's 2020 campaign manager, is now unable to testify.
The House select committee holds another public hearing Monday -- this time focused on the "big lie" pushed by former President Donald Trump and his allies -- that the committee says fueled those who attacked the Capitol.
The main witness scheduled was Trump 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien, but the committee said Monday morning he would not appear due to a family emergency.
Here is how the hearing is unfolding:
- Philadelphia election official details threats against him, family after Trump tweet
- Election officials in key states debunk Trump's fraud claims
- Hearing gavels in for 2nd panel of GOP witnesses
- New witness confirmed for Wednesday's hearing
- Barr recalls being concerned Trump had become 'detached from reality'
Philadelphia election official details threats against him, family after Trump tweet
Al Schmidt, a former Republican city commissioner in Philadelphia, recounted to the committee receiving threats for pushing back on Trump's false election claims in Pennsylvania.
Trump called out Schmidt by name in a Twitter post on Nov. 11, 2020, stating Schmidt was a "Republican in name only" who refused to "look at a mountain of corruption and dishonesty."
Schmidt said he received general threats before Trump's tweet, but after the post the threats became "much more graphic" and were targeted not only at him but also members of his family.
The committee showed messages Schmidt and his family received, including one that read: "Heads on spikes. Treasonous Schmidts."
Election officials in key states debunk Trump's fraud claims
After the second panel of witnesses was sworn in, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif started questioning Byung "Bjay" Pak, who served as U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of Georgia during the Trump administration and was appointed by Trump.
Pak said Attorney General Bill Barr "asked me to find out what I could" about claims of voter fraud in Georgia raised by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in a public hearing, but said both he and his successor were "unable to find any evidence of fraud which affected the outcome of the election."
Lofgren then questioned Al Schmidt, the former GOP city commissioner who supervised the 2020 election in Philadelphia, about investigating claims about thousands of dead people voting in Philadelphia.
"Not only was there no evidence of 8,000 dead voters voting in Pennsylvania -- there was not even evidence of eight," Schmidt said.
Hearing gavels in for 2nd panel of GOP witnesses
Chairman Bennie Thompson gaveled the hearing back in shortly after 12:15 p.m. for the second panel of witnesses.
The three witnesses are Al Schmidt, a former Republican city commissioner in Philadelphia who repeatedly debunked claims of fraud in the state, Ben Ginsberg, a veteran GOP election lawyer, and Byung "BJay" Pak, a former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia and Trump appointee.
New witness confirmed for Wednesday's hearing
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-California confirmed publicly that Rich Donoghue, a former acting Deputy Attorney General at the Justice Department, will testify in person before the committee. ABC News has previously reported he was in talks to testify.
Donoghue will appear in Wednesday's hearing that will focus on Trump's "pressure" campaign against the Justice Department to investigate fraud, as vice-chair Rep. Liz Cheney announced in last week's hearing.
Chairman Bennie Thompson called a 10-minute recess for the committee's Monday hearing shortly after noon.